Judge went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's win over the Tigers.

The solo shot gave Judge his seventh homer in 10 games. However, the 6'7" slugger hasn't been able to record any other hits during that stretch, posting a .179 batting average with a 38.5 percent strikeout rate across 39 at-bats. Despite missing the better part of two months due to a toe injury, Judge is now just one home run shy of reaching 30 for the fourth time in his career.