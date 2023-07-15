Judge (toe) took on-field batting practice at Coors Field on Friday and also did some running, though not at full speed, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Last year's AL MVP seems to be making progress, but regardless he remains unwilling to talk about a possible target date for his return to the Yankees. While Judge said he did not feel limited in any way during his batting practice session, he's still wearing orthotic insoles to aid with the torn ligament in his right big toe. Manager Aaron Boone did not want to put a target date on Judge's return either.