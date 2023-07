Judge (toe) will run the bases Wednesday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Judge will run for the first time since he suffered a torn ligament in his right big toe back in early June. The Yankees and Judge have resisted placing a timetable on the slugger's return, but optimism is building that he could be activated from the 10-day injured list soon. Whether he'll require a rehab assignment prior to being activated has yet to be determined.