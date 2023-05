Judge went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs in Wednesday's 11-3 win over Oakland.

Judge returned from a stint on the injured list Tuesday and went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and two RBI. In his second game back, he put together his fourth three-hit performance of the season. Through 118 plate appearances, the reigning AL MVP is slashing .273/.364/.515 with six homers, six doubles, 16 RBI, 21 runs and two stolen bases.