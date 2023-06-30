Judge (toe) played catch in the outfield Friday in St. Louis, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

This marks the third straight day of on-field work for Judge, who is traveling with the Yankees on their current road trip. The big slugger has been out since early June due to a ligament tear in his right big toe and there remains no timeline for his return, but it's positive news that he is now able to do some form of daily activity.