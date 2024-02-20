Judge said Tuesday that his right big toe injury will likely require "constant maintenance" for the remainder of his career, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Judge suffered a torn ligament in the toe when he collided with the outfield wall at Dodger Stadium last June, an injury which wound up costing him about two months of action. The issue healed without surgery and Judge noted Tuesday that his toe feels good, but it sounds like he'll have some upkeep to do to keep it that way. Judge is expected to see the majority of his playing time in center field this season, at least until Jasson Dominguez (elbow) returns.