Yankees' Aaron Judge: Will be evaluated in 4-to-6 weeks

The Yankees announced Thursday that Judge has a stress fracture of his first rib on his right side and will be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks before being re-evaluated, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

In other words, 4-to-6 weeks is the minimum amount of time Judge will spend in recovery before the team conducts further imaging on the ribs. He'll likely then need a period of time to ramp back up if everything comes back clean. Judge will head to the 10-day injured list, but the Yankees said the 34-year-old is expected to play again this season. It's an absolutely crushing blow to the New York lineup and for fantasy baseball. Judge hasn't played since May 31, and Jose Caballero and Max Schuemann have been seeing the playing time in right field. Spencer Jones could also be an option for promotion with Judge looking at an extended absence.