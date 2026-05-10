Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Activated for season debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Yankees reinstated Rodon (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Brewers.
The veteran left-hander opened the season on the shelf while finishing up his rehab from offseason elbow surgery, but he's ready to step into New York's rotation Sunday in Milwaukee. Rodon made three minor-league rehab appearances and built up to 6.1 innings and 83 pitches during his final outing with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, so any workload restrictions should be minimal in his season debut.
More News
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: On track to debut Sunday•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Looks set for '26 debut Sunday•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Next rehab start could be last•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Electric in second rehab start•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Taking rehab to Double-A•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Impressive in first rehab start•