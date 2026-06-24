Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Collects fourth win

Rodon (4-2) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in a 4-3 victory over the Tigers. He struck out five.

The veteran southpaw wasn't exactly efficient, getting pulled after 87 pitches (55 strikes) following back-to-back doubles by Dillon Dingler and Matt Vierling in the bottom of the sixth, but the Yankees' bullpen preserved the win for Rodon. He's won three straight starts and four straight decisions, and he has yet to allow more than three runs in a start since coming off the IL in early May. Rodon will take a 3.70 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 46:22 K:BB through 41.1 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road this weekend in Boston.