Rodon (elbow) reported tightness in his right hamstring Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Rodon has been working his way back from a procedure he underwent in the offseason to remove a bone spur from his left elbow. However, he now appears to be battling a hamstring injury he suffered while running. Manager Aaron Boone said the left-hander still threw Tuesday despite his new injury, and it remains unknown whether his season debut -- tentatively scheduled for late April -- will be delayed.