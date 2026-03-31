Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Dealing with hamstring tightness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodon (elbow) reported tightness in his right hamstring Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Rodon has been working his way back from a procedure he underwent in the offseason to remove a bone spur from his left elbow. However, he now appears to be battling a hamstring injury he suffered while running. Manager Aaron Boone said the left-hander still threw Tuesday despite his new injury, and it remains unknown whether his season debut -- tentatively scheduled for late April -- will be delayed.
More News
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Fires 50-pitch BP session•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Goes on 15-day IL•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Unlikely to pitch in spring game•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Tosses another live BP•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Faces hitters Monday•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Has thrown 5-to-6 bullpen sessions•