Rodon (10-6) picked up the win Friday over the Cubs after giving up four hits and a walk while striking out eight batters over eight scoreless innings.

After giving up seven runs to the Mets in his last start, Rodon looked like a completely different pitcher Friday. He terrorized the Cubs' lineup for eight innings, generating 17 whiffs in the process. A trio of home runs from Cody Bellinger highlighted a Yankees offense that gave Rodon more than enough support, and a couple of web gems from Aaron Judge helped keep the shutout intact. Although Rodon fell just short of his first complete game as a Yankee, his brilliant conclusion to the first half will give him a 3.08 ERA headed into the break.