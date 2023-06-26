Rodon (back/forearm) tossed four scoreless innings in a rehab start with Double-A Somerset on Sunday, allowing one hit and striking out four batters without issuing a walk.

Rodon's second minor-league appearance went even better than his first, and he increased his pitch count slightly from 42 to 48. He threw 36 of those pitches for a strike Sunday, and he's tallied nine punchouts against just one walk and two hits while allowing only one run over seven frames in his first two rehab outings combined. Rodon appears to be on track for one more rehab start before making his Yankees debut July 5, though manager Aaron Boone wouldn't commit to that plan when asked early in the week, per Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.