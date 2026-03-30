Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Fires 50-pitch BP session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodon (elbow) threw a 50-pitch batting practice session Sunday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Rodon appears to be ramping up well as he continues his rehab from surgery to remove a bone spur in his left elbow. The Yankees have yet to disclose a concrete timetable for his return, but he'll presumably need to make a few rehab appearances before being activated for his 2026 debut.
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