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Rodon (elbow) threw a 50-pitch batting practice session Sunday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Rodon appears to be ramping up well as he continues his rehab from surgery to remove a bone spur in his left elbow. The Yankees have yet to disclose a concrete timetable for his return, but he'll presumably need to make a few rehab appearances before being activated for his 2026 debut.

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