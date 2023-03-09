Yankees general manager Brian Cashman announced Thursday that Rodon has been diagnosed with a left forearm strain and will open the season on the injured list, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Rodon will be in no-throw mode for at least the next 7-10 days and is seemingly in danger of being sidelined through all of April. The strain is being called mild, per Cashman, but this qualifies as another tough blow to a Yankees rotation which already lost Frankie Montas to shoulder surgery in February. Rodon joined New York on a blockbuster six-year, $162 million contract back in December. Clarke Schmidt seems likely to take Rodon's spot in the season-opening starting mix.