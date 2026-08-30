Rodon completed 4.2 innings in a loss to Boston in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out five batters.

Rodon gave up a solo homer to Wilyer Abreu in the first inning but wasn't scored upon again until there were two outs in the fifth frame. He didn't end up surviving that inning, as the left-hander needed to be rescued from a bases-loaded situation that was caused by two singles, a walk and a hit-by-pitch. Rodon hasn't yet completed five frames since returning Aug. 18 from a lengthy stay on the injured list, though he did increase his pitch count to 88 on Saturday. He also racked up 16 whiffs, and he's posted a 2.84 ERA with an 11:5 K:BB across 12.2 frames since his return, so Rodon has been mostly effective as he works his way back to a full workload.