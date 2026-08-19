Rodon didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Orioles, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out four.

Making his first start since June 28 after recovering from elbow inflammation, Rodon was limited to 66 pitches (39 strikes) but looked good, with the only blemish on his line coming from a Coby Mayo solo shot in the third inning. Rodon still hasn't taken a loss since May 21 and hasn't given up more than three runs in any of his 10 outings this season, resulting in a 3.22 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 56:28 K:BB through 50.1 innings. The veteran southpaw will look to get back in the win column in his next start, which lines up to come at home this weekend against the Blue Jays.