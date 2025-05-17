Rodon (5-3) earned the win against the Mets on Friday, allowing one run on two hits and four walks while striking out five across five innings.

Rodon tied a season high with four walks issued Friday, but he limited the Mets to one run in the fourth inning and finished his outing with 15 whiffs on 102 pitches (60 strikes). The 32-year-old southpaw has logged at least five strikeouts in each of his 10 starts this season, and his 72 strikeouts is tied with Cole Ragans for second most in the American League behind Garrett Crochet (73). Rodon is slated to face the Rangers at home next week.