Rodon (back) threw from 120 feet Friday and is heading to New York to continue his rehab Saturday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Rodon has been slowly approaching a distant return from his back injury, extending from throwing 90 feet to 120 feet this past week. That being said, the chronic back issue has required a cortisone injection already and the left-hander is yet to throw off the mound. All things considered, manager Aaron Boone said that "everything went well" Friday and that the hope is that Rodon is nearing mound work. In the end, the 30-year-old remains without any concrete timetable for a return.