Rodon (13-7) tallied the win Tuesday against Tampa Bay, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out five.

Rodon ran into trouble in the second inning, giving up two runs during the frame, but it was a fine outing otherwise. The All-Star left-hander is now up to 25 outings of at least five innings on the year, and he's conceded greater than three runs on just six occasions in 2025. Through 152.2 innings, he owns a 3.24 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 169:60 K:BB. The Red Sox are lined up next for Rodon's next appearance this weekend, and Boston has an uninspiring .675 OPS against left-handed pitching since the All-Star break.