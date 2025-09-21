Rodon (17-9) earned the win against the Orioles on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk with eight strikeouts over seven innings.

Rodon was dominant, throwing 65 of 96 pitches for strikes with a whopping 23 whiffs. The veteran southpaw has now tallied five straight quality starts and yielded two earned runs or fewer in nine consecutive contests dating back to Aug. 6. He owns a 3.04 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 198:72 K:BB across 189.1 innings this season and will wrap up the regular season in a home rematch with the Orioles next weekend.