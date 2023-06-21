Rodon (back/forearm) fired three innings while allowing one run on one hit with a walk and five strikeouts in a rehab start for Double-A Somerset on Tuesday.

Rodon threw 42 pitches over the three frames, and 27 of them landed for strikes. It was the first competitive start for the left-hander since spring training, and while the results don't matter as much as the health, it's a reminder of his ability to miss bats when healthy. Rodon told reporters after the game that he's likely to pitch again Sunday, and that he felt strong and settled in as the start went on, Matt Kardos of MLB.com reports. He'll likely need to make at least two more rehab starts before having a chance to join the Yankees' rotation near the start of July.