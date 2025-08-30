Rodon (15-7) earned the win against the White Sox on Friday, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts over six innings.

Rodon allowed a run in the fifth inning while tossing five scoreless frames and generating 11 swinging strikes on 97 pitches. The veteran southpaw is now 5-1 in eight outings since the All-Star break, holding opponents to two earned runs or fewer six times with three quality starts in that span. He leads the American League with 15 wins and will take a 3.18 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 177:67 K:BB across 164.1 innings into a road matchup with the Astros next week.