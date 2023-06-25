Holmes struck out one while recording two outs to pick up his fifth hold of the season in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Rangers.

Wandy Peralta gave up two singles to lead off the eighth inning, forcing manager Aaron Boone to turn to his closer early to shut down the rally. Holmes did make things dicey, pushing a runner to third base with a wild pitch, but he struck out Josh Jung to end the frame. The right-hander has returned to form in June with a 1.00 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB through nine innings, but Boone's willingness to deploy Holmes in highest-leverage spots outside the ninth will likely continue to cost him save chances -- through his nine appearances this month, he has four saves, two holds and one win.