Holmes earned a save over the White Sox in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader, allowing one walk in a scoreless inning.

Holmes was tasked with preserving the Yankees' combined shutout and succeeded in doing so despite issuing a leadoff walk. The righty reliever has allowed just one run over 16.1 frames across his past 16 appearances, posting a 20:8 K:BB over that span. The strong stretch has helped him reclaim the primary closer role for New York -- he's earned three of the team's last four saves after going without any saves between April 12 and May 20.