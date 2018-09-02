Yankees' Dellin Betances: Rebounds for save

Betances recorded his second save of the 2018 season Saturday, throwing a scoreless inning, working around a hit and striking out one to seal the Yankees' victory over the Tigers.

The righty coughed up two homers Thursday against Detroit to blow the save and absorb the loss, but the towering 30-year-old got the job done despite allowing a two-out single in Saturday's opportunity. He induced a weak groundout -- his second of the appearance -- to put out the fire. During Aroldis Chapman's (knee) absence, Betances might cede the occasional closing call to Zach Britton or David Robertson, but he's the primary arm in Aaron Boone's plans.