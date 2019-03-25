Yankees' Dellin Betances: Resumes throwing
Betances (shoulder) played catch Monday, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Betances felt good during Monday's throwing session, which was his first since being shut down with a shoulder impingement last week. The southpaw is poised to open the season on the injured list, though his stay isn't expected to be an extended one. Look for his return timeline to come into focus as Betances moves further along in his throwing program. Zack Britton, Adam Ottavino and Chad Green should split setup duties while the reliever is on the shelf.
