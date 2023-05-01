Cordero was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre by the Yankees on Monday.
Cordero was just optioned this past Friday but is back now to replace the injured Aaron Judge (hip). He had been slumping badly before the demotion but could see some starts versus righties with the Yankees' outfield depth being tested.
