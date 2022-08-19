Montas (4-10) took the loss Thursday against Toronto, allowing six runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two in six innings.

The second inning was a bit of a nightmare for Montas as the Blue Jays scored five times, capped off by a two-out, three-run homer by Vladimir Guerrero. Following that, he settled down, allowing just one run and inducing seven groundball outs over the final four frames. Two of his three starts as a Yankee have been subpar and he has a 9.00 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 8:6 K:BB in 14 innings since the trade. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week against the Mets.