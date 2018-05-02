Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Transferred to 60-day DL

Ellsbury (oblique, hip) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Wednesday.

It has become increasingly clear that Ellsbury isn't particularly close to returning since the outfielder has yet to resume baseball activities. He was initially placed on the disabled list with an oblique injury in late March and then suffered a hip injury in early April which has continued to plague him throughout the course of the past month. This move will keep him sidelined until at least late May. Expect an update on his status once he's able to begin ramping up activity.