Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday in a loss to the Blue Jays.
Gonzalez joined the party that is the homer-happy Yankees offense, swatting his first long ball in his 35th game with the club. His sixth-inning solo shot gave New York a temporary 8-3 lead, but Toronto stormed back to erase that deficit by the end of the seventh frame. Gonzalez is slashing .243/.305/.351 on the campaign and has primarily filled a utility bench role.
