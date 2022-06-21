Gonzalez will start in left field and bat eighth in Tuesday's game against the Rays.
Gonzalez will stick in the lineup for the fourth game in a row, this time filling in for a resting Aaron Judge. In the previous two contests, Gonzalez had started at shortstop while Isiah Kiner-Falefa (hamstring) was sidelined. Gleyber Torres will cover shortstop Tuesday with Kiner-Falefa still out of the lineup, so Gonzalez could still have an avenue to playing time Wednesday when Judge checks back into the starting nine.
