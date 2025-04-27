Now Playing

Goldschmidt is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader versus Toronto.

Goldschmidt will get a breather after he went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored in the team's 11-2 win over the Blue Jays in Game 1 on Sunday. Ben Rice will replace him at first base, batting second against Toronto.

