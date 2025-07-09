Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBI in a 10-3 win against Seattle on Tuesday.

Goldschmidt scored New York's first run of the game in the fifth inning and stroked a two-run single in the seventh. He notched his fourth multi-hit performance over his past five contests, a span during which he's batting .391 with five doubles. The hot stretch comes on the heels of a rough 1-for-23 stretch to end the month of June. On the season, Goldschmidt is slashing .290/.349/.435 with eight homers, 34 RBI, 54 runs and five stolen bases over 347 plate appearances.