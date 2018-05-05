Gray improved to 2-2 on the season by throwing six innings Saturday against Cleveland, giving up two runs on four hits and a pair of walks while striking out seven.

It's the second straight positive start for Gray, who also gave up two runs on four hits in six innings last time out against the Astros. His ERA still sits at 6.00 for the season, though, after several poor starts in April. He'll look to keep things rolling Friday against Oakland.