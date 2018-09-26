Estrada (back) clubbed a home run for the Yankees in an instructional league game against the Pirates earlier this week, the Associated Press reports.

Estrada hadn't played in any minor-league games since May 7 after a back injury resulted in him spending most of the season on the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Now seemingly healthy again, Estrada will look to make up for the lost at-bats by playing regularly in the instructional league and perhaps taking part in winter ball.