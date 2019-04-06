Estrada has been optioned back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

It was a short stint at the big-league level for the 23-year-old, who was initially called up earlier this week after Troy Tulowitzki (calf) hit the injured list, but won't end up logging a big-league at-bat before getting sent back down. With Estrada going back down, the Yankees have called up infielder Giovanny Urshela and signed him to a Major League contract.

