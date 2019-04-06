Yankees' Thairo Estrada: Back to Triple-A
Estrada has been optioned back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
It was a short stint at the big-league level for the 23-year-old, who was initially called up earlier this week after Troy Tulowitzki (calf) hit the injured list, but won't end up logging a big-league at-bat before getting sent back down. With Estrada going back down, the Yankees have called up infielder Giovanny Urshela and signed him to a Major League contract.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...