The Yankees recalled Estrada from their alternate training site Sunday.
One day after optioning Estrada, the Yankees will bring him back on the active roster with the team requiring a replacement for injured outfielder Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring). While Stanton's absence creates an everyday opening at designated hitter, Estrada isn't expected to be viewed as a solution there. Instead, the 24-year-old will fill a utility infield role while he's up with the club.
