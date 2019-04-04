Yankees' Thairo Estrada: Called up
Estrada has been called up to the Yankees to replace the injured Troy Tulowitzki (calf), Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
With Tulowitzki forced from the Yankees' Wednesday game against the Tigers with a strained left calf and headed to the injured list, New York has called up Estrada to take the roster spot of the veteran shortstop. The 23-year-old has no big-league experience and doesn't figure to see an everyday role barring another injury. He did have a solid spring training at the dish, with a .286/.394/.464 slash line over 28 at-bats.
