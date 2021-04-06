site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Thairo Estrada: Designated for assignment
RotoWire Staff
Estrada was designated for assignment Tuesday.
Estrada has never really seen a long look at the big-league level, so a rebuilding team may look to claim him off waivers. This clears a spot for Rougned Odor on the Yankees' 40-man roster.
