Estrada is in the lineup, hitting eighth and playing shortstop against the Mariners on Monday.

Estrada has made just one pinch-hit appearance over the past four games, but he'll slide into the lineup for this contest against Mariners starter Felix Hernandez. He's recorded hits in six of his 18 at-bats since his promotion from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, however, with DJ LaMahieu and Miguel Andujar both recently returning from injuries, Estrada could find regular playing time hard to come by.