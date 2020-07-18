Estrada hit his third intrasquad home run Friday and remains on the roster bubble, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Estrada has impressed during summer camp, but the Yankees may prefer Tyler Wade's superior speed and versatility when deciding which of the two players to include on the intial 30-man roster. Estrada swiped four bases and slashed .250/.294/.438 with three home runs across 69 plate appearances in his first taste of the big leagues last season.