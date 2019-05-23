Estrada went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-5 win at Baltimore.

Estrada received his first start in a week but still joined in on the home-run barrage against the Orioles with the 417-foot blast in the second inning. The 23-year-old is likely to continue seeing intermittent starting chances for the Yankees despite his .316/.333/.605 slash line in 38 at-bats.

