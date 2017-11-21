Estrada was added to the 40-man roster Monday.

The Yankees' decision to add Estrada to the 40-man roster will protect him from the Rule 5 draft. Estrada played well at Double-A Trenton during the 2017 season. Over 122 games he hit .301 with a .745 OPS and scored 72 runs.

