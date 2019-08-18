Yankees' Thairo Estrada: Joins ever-growing IL
The Yankees placed Estrada on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right hamstring strain.
Tyler Wade was summoned from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move while Estrada becomes the 28th different Yankees player to land on the IL this season. After being called up from Triple-A earlier in the week, Estrada appeared in three games with New York, going hitless across seven at-bats. He'll be eligible to return from the IL on Aug. 28, but the Yankees could elect to wait until the roster expands Sept. 1 before bringing him back, health permitting.
