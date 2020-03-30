Yankees' Thairo Estrada: May return if rosters are expanded
Estrada could be called back up to Yankees if MLB decides to expand rosters early in the season, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.
The Yankees optioned Estrada to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday after he slashed a meager .200/.226/.233 in Grapefruit League action. While Tyler Wade appears to be the team's primary choice for a utility role, Estrada could be brought up as a second utility player and pinch-running option should the league expand rosters when the season commences as is widely expected.
More News
-
Yankees' Thairo Estrada: Sent to minors•
-
Yankees' Thairo Estrada: Won't play in ALDS•
-
Yankees' Thairo Estrada: Returns from hamstring injury•
-
Yankees' Thairo Estrada: Moving rehab to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Thairo Estrada: Making rehab appearance Friday•
-
Yankees' Thairo Estrada: Rehab assignment coming soon•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, strategy
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Goldschmidt
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Select Elvis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, sims
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...