Estrada could be called back up to Yankees if MLB decides to expand rosters early in the season, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.

The Yankees optioned Estrada to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday after he slashed a meager .200/.226/.233 in Grapefruit League action. While Tyler Wade appears to be the team's primary choice for a utility role, Estrada could be brought up as a second utility player and pinch-running option should the league expand rosters when the season commences as is widely expected.