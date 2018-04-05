Estrada (hip) will open the season on the disabled list at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, MLB.com's Jim Callis reports.

He is still recovering from a gunshot wound in his right hip from a robbery attempt this winter in Venezuela. It's noteworthy that he will open the year at Triple-A, as he had previously never played above Double-A. Estrada is a great real life depth piece, as he is a quality infield defender who excels at making contact. Unfortunately, his power and speed tools are a little light for him to realistically project as a decent fantasy option, unless he ends up being a .300 hitter in the big leagues. He is also blocked by better young players at every position in New York, so a trade would help his value in deep leagues.