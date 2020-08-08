Estrada was optioned to the Yankees' alternate site between the two halves of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays.
Estrada's latest stay on the big-league roster lasted less than a day, and he didn't receive any game action. He'll make way for reliever Ben Heller, who was recalled in a corresponding move.
