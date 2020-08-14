Estrada was called up by the Yankees on Friday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
Estrada will replace Aaron Judge on the roster, who landed on the injured list with a calf strain in a corresponding move. He'll likely serve as a utility infielder during his time with the team.
