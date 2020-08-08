Estrada was recalled from the Yankees' alternate training site Saturday.
Estrada was traveling with the Yankees as part of their taxi squad for the weekend series against the Rays, but he'll join the major-league roster as part of a string of moves made by the team Saturday. The 24-year-old appeared in just two games this season, going 2-for-2 with one RBI and one run. He should continue to serve as infield depth during this stint with the team.
