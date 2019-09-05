Estrada (hamstring) will play for Double-A Trenton in the Eastern League Division Series, Matt Kardos of Pinstriped Prospects reports.

Although the specific date of his return has yet to be announced, Estrada figures to see game action in the coming days with the ELDS starting Wednesday and scheduled to end no later than Sept. 8. The 23-year-old has not played since being placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained hamstring Aug. 18.

